Sanwo-Olu celebrates First Lady, Remi Tinubu at 65

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has warmly felicitated the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 65th birthday, describing the celebrant as a compassionate and strong-willed individual who has been a pillar of support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the Renewed Hope Initiative, which has impacted millions of Nigerians positively.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser (SA) on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Lagos was proud to celebrate Senator Tinubu at 65, following her dedicated service to the state as First Lady and as a member of the Senate for 12 years.

The governor said her selfless dedication to public service has continued to shine since President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, noting that she has used her office to impact the lives of many Nigerians, especially women.

Sanwo-Olu applauded Senator Tinubu for her tireless efforts in addressing the needs of women and children through various empowerment programmes and projects, saying that the Renewed Hope Initiative, which she championed, has provided relief and support to families across the country.

“On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government, and the entire people of Lagos State, I heartily congratulate Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady and the wife of our leader and President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday.

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu is a great ambassador of our dear state. She has served the state passionately as First Lady for eight years and as a member of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly for three consecutive terms without any blemish.

“We are proud of her achievements in both private and public offices. Her contributions to the development of both Lagos and Nigeria are commendable. We celebrate Senator Oluremi Tinubu today and always for her kindness, advocacy for social justice, and philanthropic endeavours,” the governor said.

“As our Amazon, Senator Oluremi Tinubu turns 65, I pray for God’s continued guidance and good health for her. God will give her more strength and grace to render more service to humanity and our dear country, Nigeria,” he prayed.

