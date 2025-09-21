Establishing Palestinian state would endanger Israel’s existence, survival — Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has stated that the creation of a Palestinian state would endanger Israel’s survival, pledging to oppose such efforts at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

According to AFP, while speaking to his cabinet on Sunday, Netanyahu said, “We will also need to fight, both at the UN and in all other arenas, against the false propaganda directed at us and against calls for a Palestinian state, which would endanger our existence and serve as absurd reward for terrorism.”

He added that, “The international community will hear from us on this matter in the coming days.”

This comes as more Western nations prepare to recognise a Palestinian state.

Tribune Online reports that Portugal announced it will recognise a Palestinian state on Sunday.

The country’s foreign ministry confirmed the move ahead of forthcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, where world leaders are set to convene. France, the UK, Canada and Australia are also expected to make similar announcements.

Israel has strongly condemned such recognitions. Netanyahu earlier said they “reward terror” following Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

The United States has backed Israel’s position, with President Donald Trump, speaking in London during a state visit with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, stating that he opposed recognition.

Currently, about three-quarters of the UN’s 193 member states recognise a Palestinian state, which was granted non-member observer status in 2012.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

