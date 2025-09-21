UBEC boss condoles with Benue over Ukum school fire incident

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Aisha Garba, has expressed deep shock over the news of the unfortunate fire incident that occurred at LGEA Primary School, Ater, in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, which affected some of “our dear pupils.”

Seven pupils were reportedly injured in an explosion that occurred at LGEA Primary School, Ater, Ukum.

In a statement she personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, Garba extended heartfelt sympathies to the pupils, their families, the school community, and the Government and people of Benue State over this tragic occurrence.

“The safety and well-being of our children remain our utmost priority, and we stand in solidarity with all those directly impacted,” she stated on behalf of the entire staff and management of the Commission.

Garba added that the Commission is closely monitoring the situation and is in contact with the Executive Chairman of the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Grace Adagba, alongside the Honourable Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management, Dr. Margaret Adamu, who have already visited the school and the pupils receiving treatment at St. Anthony’s Hospital, Zaki-Biam.

She noted that their intervention has ensured that all affected pupils are receiving comprehensive medical care, with medical bills cleared, and that the extent of damage to the school facilities is being properly assessed.

“We commend the swift response of the Government of Benue State under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia, as well as state authorities, emergency services, and caregivers who have been on the ground to manage the situation.

“UBEC assures the Government and people of Benue State of its commitment to collaborate in providing the necessary assistance to ensure that learning activities resume promptly in a safe and secure environment.

“While investigations into the root cause of the fire are ongoing, the Commission urges school administrators nationwide to strengthen safety protocols and ensure strict adherence to preventive measures to avert such tragic incidents in the future.

“Our prayers remain with the injured pupils for their speedy and full recovery, and with their families during this difficult time.”

