Security agents intercept 105.2 kg of cocaine at Tin Can Island port

Security agents at the Tin Can Island Port in Lagos have intercepted 105.2 kg of suspected Cocaine wrapped in 40 packets on board a vessel; MV SPAR SCORPIO while discharging wheat at Josepdam Terminal.

Reliable sources at the port who confirmed the development to Tribune Online explained that the illicit drug was discovered, on Monday, while the vessel was being inspected by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), among others.

In a statement issued, on Tuesday, by the Public Relations Officer of Customs at the Tin Can Island Port, Uche Ejesieme, the Command confirmed that two parcels containing unknown substances were indeed seized at the ports on Monday.

“During routine discharge of Bulk Sugar at about 11:03hrs on Monday, February 8, 2021, at the Josepdam Terminal, the Terminal Operators noticed two bags of substances in the hopper that is used to discharge sugar from the Vessel into waiting trucks in the Terminal.

“The bags were recovered by the Terminal Security Operatives who now invited the PSO to the Port Manager to report the developments, without recourse to the Customs.

“However, we understand that the substances have been handed over to the NDLEA. In this circumstance, it is only the NDLEA that can give further details on this issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed to our correspondent that the suspicious items were later confirmed by the NDLEA to be totalling 105.2 kg Cocaine wrapped in 40 packets.

