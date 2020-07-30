Securing peace in Nigeria

Letters
By John R. Jimoh
What essentially are we saying? We want federalism. Has the last costly National Conference not addressed that issue? If we say military incursion into governance through the barrel of the gun was a tragic aberration, governance through the ballot box in Nigeria is a pathetic venture that has taken us to nowhere except to make the politicians plunderers.

All attempts by the best to have a shot at power have always been preparations but no fulfillment. It is infinitely regrettable that the Nigerian dream project has been made a ridiculous project due to nepotism, poor governance and corruption. Why is it difficult for people to see that the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari will not permit a Sovereign National Conference under his watch?

One is sick and tired of the series of long-drawn-out internal wars in Nigeria. Our children are being gang-raped and given murdered victim’s blood to drink. How are we going to live if our children go through such experience daily as we continue to keep quiet and perhaps give other less grievous matters priority?

I keep wondering every day what will happen if people like the old reliables hit the streets leading the energetic youths to protest the insecurity, corruption, nepotism and demand for the convocation of the Sovereign National Conference to save the country from darkness, underdevelopment and unnecessary deaths.

 

John R. Jimoh,

 Ijebu-Ode

 

