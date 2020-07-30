Jedege Vs Akeredolu, battle of 2 SANs

Now that Mr. Eyitayo Jedege (SAN) has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just-concluded party primary election, he is warming up to face the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in the forthcoming Ondo 2020 governorship poll coming up on October 10 2020.

The two well respected Senior Advocates of Nigeria will face each other outside the court room while the good people of Ondo state, including junior and senior colleagues, will turn out enmasse to cast their votes for the candidate of their choice.

It is difficult to predict who would win the Ondo election. For me, it is going to be 50-50 for the two political gladiators. This is purely a political battle and not a legal battle between two brilliant SANs. They don’t need to file any process and no authority will be cited at this stage; this is politics.

I have great respect for the two SANs because they are competent and well exposed and qualified to rule Ondo state. The people of Ondo state are in the best position to decide this. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should conduct a free and fair election in Ondo state.

Jimoh Mumin Esq.

Ibadan