Jedege Vs Akeredolu, battle of 2 SANs

Letters
By Jimoh Mumin Esq.
ondo, Jegede, Akeredolu, APC, PDP
Akeredolu and Jegede

Now that Mr. Eyitayo Jedege (SAN) has emerged as the candidate of the  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just-concluded  party primary election, he is warming up to face the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in the forthcoming Ondo 2020 governorship poll coming up on October 10 2020.

The two well respected Senior Advocates of Nigeria will face each other outside the court room while the good people of Ondo state, including junior and senior colleagues, will turn out enmasse to cast their votes for the candidate of their choice.

It is difficult to predict who would win the Ondo election. For me, it is going to be 50-50 for the two political gladiators. This is purely a political battle and not a legal battle between two brilliant SANs. They don’t need to file any process and no authority will be cited at this stage; this is politics.

I have great respect for the two SANs because they are competent and well exposed and qualified to rule Ondo state. The people of Ondo state are in the best position to decide this. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should conduct a free and fair election in Ondo state.

 

Jimoh Mumin Esq.

Ibadan

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No fewer than 30 members of the House of Representatives are expected to appear before the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges over the allegations bordering on the execution of over N100 billion in the controversial 2018 emergency projects awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission… Read Full Story
The coast appears finally clear for African Development Bank President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina to be inaugurated for a second term in the office as the independent review panel cleared him of all allegations against him by the United States of America… Read Full Story
NO fewer than 30 members of the House of Representatives are expected to appear before the House of  Representatives Committee on Ethics and Privileges over the allegations bordering on the execution of over N100 billion in the controversial 2018 emergency projects awarded by the Niger Delta… Read Full Story
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has maintained that he acted within the presidential directives on the suspension of top management and executive committee members of Nigeria… Read Full Story
In the course of last week, both Chambers of the National Assembly took up the issue of failing security across the land. Whilst the Senate asked that the service chiefs be sacked, the House of Representatives interacted with the security agencies. It is now clear to all and sundry, at least from the comments and contributions… Read Full Story
While flights across Africa have grounded to a halt and many nations have shut their borders to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, one American agency has ignored directives to stop cross-border travel… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Letters

Securing peace in Nigeria

Letters

CBN’s N15 trillion boost for infrastructure

Letters

Government has no business in media

Letters

Tribute to a gallant combatant

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More