AfDB: Finally, review panel exonerates Adesina

By Sanya Adejokun- Abuja
The coast appears finally clear for African Development Bank President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina to be inaugurated for a second term in the office as the independent review panel cleared him of all allegations against him by the United States of America.

The Independent Review Panel was set up by the Bureau of Governors of the Bank, following a complaint by the United States, to review the process by which two previous organs of the Bank – the Ethics Committee of the Board, and the Bureau of the Board of Governors – had previously exonerated Adesina.
The three-member Independent Review Panel include Mary Robinson, who is a former President of the Republic of Ireland, a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the Chairperson of the Elders, a global body of wise persons concerned with the world’s wellbeing; the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Gambia, Mr. Hassan B. Jallow; and Mr. Leonard F. McCarthy, a former Director of Public Prosecutions, a former Director for the Office of Serious Economic Offences, and a former Head of the Directorate of Special Operations of South Africa.
He also served as the Vice President of Integrity for the World Bank for nine years.
In January 2020, sixteen allegations of ethical misconduct were levelled against Adesina by a group of whistleblowers.
The allegations which were reviewed by the Bank’s Ethics Committee of the Board of Directors in March, were described as “frivolous and without merit.”
The findings and rulings of the Ethics Committee were subsequently upheld by the apex Bureau of the Board of Governors in May, which cleared Adesina of any wrongdoing.
Bank sources told Tribuneonline that the report of the Independent Review Panel states that it “concurs with  the (Ethics) Committee in  its  findings  in  respect  of  all  the  allegations  against  the President  and  finds  that  they  were  properly  considered  and  dismissed  by  the  Committee.”
The Panel said “It has considered the President’s submissions on their face and finds them consistent with his innocence and to be persuasive.”
Senior management sources at the Bank said the conclusions of the Independent Review Panel  are decisive and now clear the way for Governors of the Bank to re-elect Adesina to a second five-year term as President during annual meetings of the Bank scheduled for August 25-27.
Several Governors of the Bank speaking off the record, say it is now time to put recent events in the past; provide the Bank’s President with full support; and bolster the Bank’s efforts on Africa’s critical development issues.

 

