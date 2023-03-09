Wale Akinselure

Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Ogbomoso South, Ogbomoso North and Oriire federal constituency in the February 25 election, Jacob Adejumo Ajao, has thrown his weight behind Makinde’s re-election bid.

In a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune, Ajao said he remained committed to the re-election bid of Makinde owing to what he described as the numerous achievements of Makinde.

Ajao, who is deputy chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Navy, pointed to Makinde’s achievements in road construction, infrastructure, employment, prompt payment of workers’ salaries, agriculture, and tourism, among others.

He, therefore, implored the people of Ogbomoso and Oyo State to massively vote for Makinde.

Though he said he has evidence to go to court over the February 25 election, Ajao said he won’t be in the interest of the people of his constituency.

