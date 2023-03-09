Johnson Babajide

Ahead of the Governorship election, the Young Progressive Congress in Benue State chapter has adopted the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Titus Uba as their candidate for the next Saturday’s election.

Addressing newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday in Makurdi, the chairman of the party, Dr Hoo Gwadue explained that the party is not capable to win the coming governorship election in the state, hence, their support for the PDP governorship candidate.

Gwadue promised to mobilize the over 100,000 votes of their members across the state to the PDP governorship candidate.

“Unfortunately, we must tell ourselves the truth, victory is certain only when you know yourself and know your enemy but when you do not know yourself and your enemy defeat lingers.

“Our party is capable of polling over 100,000 votes but these votes can not give us victory in the state, so we have decided to align with PDP in the area of governorship candidate alone,” he said.

Gwadue said the reason for adopting the PDP governorship candidate was the doggedness of the Ortom-led administration to confront the herders’ invasion of the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NPC releases salary, allowances for 2023 population, housing census ad hoc staff

The National Population Commission (NPC) has outlined the salary and allowances structure for its ad hoc staff who will be…

Presidential election: LP waves hit Lagos, Delta, Edo, Plateau others





PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu; vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and…

#ElectionResult: ‘Okada Rider’ wins Kaduna Reps seat for Labour Party

The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Mr Donatus Mathew, an okada rider, has been declared the winner of the…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

24 years of civil rule: When shall Nigeria overcome voter apathy?

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has explained on social media why he did not give his first-place vote for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award to…

A season of gruesome killings, arson

IN Oswald Mtshalli’s apartheid South Africa, nightfall came like a dreaded disease seeping through the pores of a healthy…