The Agbekoya Coalition Groups have congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his emergence as president-elect, describing the outcome of the poll as victory for democracy.

The groups spoke in a statement E-signed on March 9 by its National Coordinator, Prince Kunle Adelakun Eruobodo, who made a copy available to journalists on Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The statement titled, ‘Agbekoya’s position on 2023 Presidential election, read in parts, “We the Agbekoya Coalition Groups are assuring the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of our undiluted support. We are proud to say that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the first true Yoruba man to be elected as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria after attempts were made by Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief MKO Abiola.

“Chief Abiola won the 1993 presidential election but the ruling class and their agents conspired to truncate the recorded victory of Abiola. The same drama and conspiracy being displayed then, is also playing out now. But, this time it will be strongly resisted by the power of God.

“The Agbekoya Coalition Groups will not tolerate any action by groups or anti-democratic elements that may want to truncate our democracy and Asiwaju Tinubu’s victory.

“We have unanimously taken an oath to stand by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and to defend the collective interest of Yoruba people come rain, come shine most especially at this point in our political history. The political history of Nigeria has undoubtedly thought us a great lesson and we are very aware of the Judases among us.

“It has come to our notice that some sections of people are galvanizing hidden plan to truncate our democracy since they are unable to achieve their hidden agenda in the February 25 presidential election.

“We have been watching closely how our friends and brothers, the Igbo community in Lagos State and their supporters have been attacking Yoruba people on social media since Peter Obi was defeated in the last presidential election.

“We are also aware of the wrong insinuation and perception that Lagos is no man’s land, a theory being championed by the Igbos in Lagos. This is regarded as an incitement to create crisis or tension in the country.

“It should be noteworthy that the approach of the Yoruba people to self-determination is diplomatic in accordance with the global principles and in line with the United Nation and Africa charters’ resolutions. The Yoruba people are noted for displaying civility, intelligence and wisdom in all facets of life. We want to advise the Igbo against the drumbeat of hate and war being sounded in our hearing.

“The so-called Afenifere is no more worthy to represent the collective interests of Yoruba people. We are using this medium to tell Baba Ayo Adebanjo to please respect himself, the Yoruba ethos of ‘Omoluabi’ and the collective interest of Yoruba people if at all he cannot defend us.”





