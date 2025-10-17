Scientists edge closer to proving dark matter’s existence

Scientists have disclosed they may be closer than ever to confirming the existence of dark matter, the mysterious substance believed to make up more than a quarter of the universe, following new research into a strange glow of gamma rays near the centre of the Milky Way galaxy.

Dark matter, which neither absorbs, reflects, nor emits light, is estimated to account for about 27 percent of the universe. In contrast, ordinary matter, everything visible, from stars and planets to people and objects, makes up only five per cent, while the rest is composed of dark energy, an even more mysterious force thought to drive the universe’s expansion.

Despite decades of searching, scientists have not yet detected dark matter directly. Its presence has only been inferred from its gravitational influence on galaxies and cosmic structures. However, new findings from the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope may bring researchers a step closer.

The telescope observed an excess of gamma rays across the inner 7,000 light-years of the Milky Way, a region about 26,000 light-years from Earth. Scientists say this glow could either come from colliding dark matter particles or from millisecond pulsars, which are rapidly spinning neutron stars emitting high-energy radiation.

A recent study published in Physical Review Letters suggests that both explanations are equally likely. The team’s simulations show that dark matter annihilation could produce a gamma-ray signal identical to that detected by Fermi.

“Understanding the nature of dark matter is one of the greatest challenges in physics,” said Professor Joseph Silk, a cosmologist at Johns Hopkins University and the Institute of Astrophysics of Paris. “Our key result is that dark matter fits the gamma-ray data as well as the rival neutron star hypothesis. We’ve increased the odds that dark matter has been indirectly detected.”

The researchers hope that the Cherenkov Telescope Array Observatory, under construction in Chile and expected to begin operations by 2026, will help settle the debate by distinguishing between the two possible sources of the gamma rays.

Lead author Moorits Mihkel Muru of the University of Tartu in Estonia explained that dark matter can only be detected indirectly:

“Because dark matter doesn’t emit or block light, we can only observe its effects on visible matter. No experiment has yet detected dark matter particles directly.”

Gamma rays, the most energetic form of light, are key to this search because if dark matter particles annihilate when they collide, these interactions are expected to produce gamma rays as a byproduct.

Scientists believe the Milky Way itself was formed when a vast cloud of dark matter and ordinary matter collapsed under gravity, pulling material toward its centre where this mysterious glow now shines.

(Reuters)

