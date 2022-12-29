Scientist expresses concern over poor attention to eradicating peptic ulcer infection

A medical scientist, Professor Stella Smith, has decried the neglect of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), a type of disease-causing germs, in the country in spite of its infection causing diverse conditions in the stomach.

Professor Smith, the Director of Research at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), who spoke at the Health Writers Association of Nigeria (HEWAN) week in Lagos, said that H. pylori are bacteria that can cause an infection in the stomach or small intestine, leading to many diseases like gastritis, peptic ulcer disease and stomach cancer.

She spoke on the theme ‘Helicobacter pylori: The Peptic Ulcer Bug Neglected but Unrelenting’.

Smith, also the president of the African Helicobacter & Microbiota Study Group (AHMSG), said the disease-causing germ is usually transmitted from person to person through direct contact with saliva, vomit or stool as well as contaminated food or water.

Professor Smith said 50 percent of the world’s population is infected with H. pylori but the infection rate currently put at 70.1 percent in Africa might be higher due lack of data in some regions of the continent.

She said, “In Nigeria, the prevalence of H. pylori infection varies with northern Nigeria having more cases than other parts of the country.

“Lack of awareness or misdiagnosis that every stomach ache seems to be an ulcer remains a major problem in Africa, most especially Nigeria. Unfortunately, due to misuse and overuse of antibiotics, several bacterial pathogens including H. pylori have developed resistance to antibiotics.

“This is posing a big challenge to the effective treatment and eradication of H. pylori infection. No treatment regimen guarantees a cure for H. pylori infection in 100 percent of patients.

“With the widespread resistance studies have shown to commonly prescribed antibiotics in Africa, it is time to produce a consensus guideline to guide clinicians on the antibiotic combination for H. pylori eradication.”

Professor Smith said given the wide spread of H. pylori infection, there is a need for accurate and prompt diagnosis of the infection in the management, treatment and eradication of the H. pylori disease.

She also advised the public to ensure necessary precautions to prevent the infection, and if infected, to seek prompt medical attention.

