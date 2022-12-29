Dana Air recognised as best, most resilient airline

Dana Air has been awarded the Best and Most Resilient Airline in Nigeria for the year 2022 by the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) at its Abuja chapter’s end of the year party in Abuja.

The award, according to NANTA, was in recognition of the airline’s innovative online products and services ranging from multiple channels of communications, loyalty programme, its consistency and resilience in the aviation industry in the past 14 years, and having scaled an audit organised by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) recently.

Speaking on the award, the airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kingsley Ezenwa, said the recognition spoke volumes about the resilience of the airline.

He said, “As an airline, our commitment remains to continue offering class, value, superior services, and competitive fares to our teeming loyal customers, and partners at all times and this means more work for us and we appreciate it.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

The Federal Government is putting the final touches to all necessary measures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state, and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…

Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…

Emefiele/DSS Tango: Falana Asks Judiciary To Treat Civil Liberty Cases Equally





LEADING rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, on Tuesday addressed the controversial move by the nation’s secret police to arrest and detain the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele…

EDITORIAL: CBN’s New Cash Withdrawal Limits

As a follow-up to its redesign of the N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced a new policy that mandates deposit money banks and other financial institutions to ensure that…