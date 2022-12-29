NPA wins 2022 FEPSGA Games in Jos

THE Nigerian Ports Authority team to this year Federal Civil Service Games (FEPSGA) held in Jos, Plateau State, has emerged the overall champion out of a total 67 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA), while the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing were second and third respectively.

Expressing Joy on the success of his team the chairman of Nigerian Ports Sports Association (NIPOSA) and General Manager Human Resources, Ahmad Umar, said the managing director, Mohammed Bello Koko, was visibly elated and promised to host the team at a date to be announced soon, adding that the victory is worthy of celebration.

This year’s success according to the chairman of NIPOSA, was unprecedented because the team achieved several firsts and set many records in the history of the games.

“The men’s football team won gold medal in football for the first time and also the trophy for best overall team.

“Furthermore, the gold medals haul from swimming was exceptional, while NPA also had medals in areas they were not usually strong such as Dart and Squash games.”

Describing the success of the NPA contingent to the Jos games, the Team Manager, Charles Okaga said he was proud of the record-setting performances of the team.

He had earlier counselled the football team to fight for one another and exercise exceptional team spirit on their way to the 3-1 victory over the Ministry of Trade and Industry team in the final football match.

When Central NIPOSA Public Relations Officer, Sola Adesanwo, visited the camp of the team in Jos, the entire contingent were in Jubilation, dancing and clicking glasses in celebration of the huge success.

The same football team had won the Maritime Cup Football competition early in November, a competition which was organised by the Ship and Ports Limited for organisations and agencies within the maritime sub sector.

