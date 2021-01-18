School resumption: COVID-19 test not required for returning students ― FG

AS schools officially resume nationwide on Monday, the Federal Government has warned that no returning student or the parent should be subjected to undergo COVID-19 test as a prerequisite for acceptance into the school.

The directive came on the heels of some reports that some institutions have mandated their returning students to undergo COVID-19 before being allowed into the school premises.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Ben Bem Goong, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the Federal Ministry of Education did not make COVID-19 test as a requirement for returning students to be admitted into their schools.

He noted that what is compulsory is temperature checks that should be carried out on students and any other person crossing any school gate.

Mr Goong said: “The Federal Ministry of Education says no COVID-19 Test is required for returning students to be admitted into their schools.

“Only temperature checks should be carried out on students and any other person crossing any school gate.

“School authorities should therefore refrain from asking students or parents to undergo COVID-19 test before they are accepted in their schools,” he said.

Meanwhile, checks in most of the schools on the first day of resumption revealed strict enforcement and compliance with COVID-19 protocols by both students, teachers and visitors to the schools.

Most of the schools where resumption was monitored in Abuja, showed that the directive of the Federal Government on compulsory wearing of face masks and temperature checks was strictly carried out by the school authorities.

Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Education Board, Mariam Ibrahim Baba Karshi, confirmed to Nigerian Tribune on Monday that there was strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols in all the schools within the territory.

She disclosed the Federal Capital Territory Administration ensured that safety measures were put in place before the resumption of schools on Monday.

“You can go round all the schools, the instruction is no face mask, no entry. Temperature checks are also done before one is allowed into the schools. At the entrance, you also have running water with soap to wash and sanitize your hands.

“All these we have done to ensure the safety of the children and teachers,” she said.

At the Goverment Secondary School, Garki, Abuja, there was strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols as everyone including students, teachers and visitors entering the school were subjected to temperature checks and those not wearing face masks were turned back to get one from vendors who were on hand at the school gate making brisk business.

Just as many other schools visited in Abuja, Nigerian Tribune observed at G.S.S Garki, that all the students were seated in their classes wearing their face masks along with a sanitiser, which they were instructed to use regularly.

Wearing of face masks was also compulsory for one to enter any of the offices as both teachers and workers in the school were seen with their face masks firmly strapped to them.

Mrs Beatrice Elijah, a parent who took her two children, a boy and a girl, for admission into the college, said she was satisfied with the strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols, saying from the gate they were told that without face masks, they will not be allowed into the school premises.

“We started the admission process since last year and no face mask, no entry has been the rule. They are trying and I saw the water for washing hands in strategic places with soap and sanitiser. So, there is no worry and I hope they sustain that,” she said.

