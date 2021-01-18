Umuleri/Aguleri communal crisis deepens, as Obiano sets up 15-man panel of enquiry

Despite the curfew imposed on the Aguleri and Umuleri communities by the Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano two days ago, the two warring towns are still at each other’s jugulars following reports of sporadic shootings in the area, on Monday afternoon.

Though the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Mohammed Haruna dismissed the alleged killings, it was gathered that villagers have been fleeing their homes following alleged arson and maiming of women and children.

So far, a total of six buildings were said to have been torched on either side and there have been reported cases of the influx of thugs from neighbouring communities to help them execute the war.

To this end, Governor Obiano, on Monday set up a fifteen-man panel of enquiry into the fresh crisis headed by Air Vice Marshall Ben Chiobi and the Permanent Secretary in the office of the Secretary to the State Government as secretary.

Others include the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Uju Nwogu; Commissioner for Lands, Mr Bonaveture Enemeli among others.

According to the release by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu the committee has the following terms of reference; To establish the immediate cause of the dispute between the two communities, that occurred on Saturday, January 16, 2021, between Aguleri and Umuleri.

The committee is also expected to invite and interview the families that own the lands in dispute, establish the boundaries between Aguleri and Umuleri as a whole, recommend other possible solutions that will guarantee lasting peace in the area.

It would be recalled that the Umuleri – Aguleri land dispute has been on for more than twenty years and the last communal war between 1998/1999 and 2000 took the intervention of the then President Olusegun Obasanjo before it was stopped.

But just last week the two communities returned to the trenches which allegedly led to the killing of two persons though both the police and the state government have refuted the claim.

The panel has three weeks to complete its assignment.

