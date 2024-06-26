To many people, flowers are beautiful and great additions to décor which are also beautiful when given as gifts. But flowers are not just decorations or gifts; they can be used to pass direct messages and many people don’t know this.
And even those that know may not know which type of flower to give or use for diverse occasions. Yes, there are flowers for specific occasions and there are significant meanings behind any flowers chosen.
Bouquets and single flowers make the perfect gift for almost any occasion whether presented as a solitary long-stemmed red rose or a bouquet of various blooms; it is an expression of emotions that words don’t easily convey.
When you want to give flowers, you must consider the type or color of flower that is appropriate for each occasion as every flower has an attached sentiment and historical background.
So when you get gifts of flowers, try and understand the message that is being passed by the giver and when you want to give flowers, you must understand the message you are passing across.
Flowers and their meanings:
Yellow roses: friendship
Coral roses: desire
Pink roses: admiration
Primroses: new love, new beginnings
Camellia: excellence and finesse
Daffodils: truth and forgiveness
Red tulips: declaration of love
Yellow tulips: a smile with sunshine
Red poinsettia: the blood of Christ, Star of Bethlehem
Christmas roses: a gift for Christ
Holly: everlasting life
Winter jasmine: gift from God, purity, and modesty
Narcissus: rebirth, renewal
Lilies: restored innocence to the departed soul
Gladioli: strength of character, moral integrity and sincerity
Red carnations: admiration
Pink carnations: remembrance
Chrysanthemums: honoring a full life
White roses: reverence
Crimson roses: grief and sorrow
Orchids: sympathy and eternal love
Forget-me-nots: remember me forever
Geraniums: comfort and true friendship
Jasmine: grace and elegance
Gerbera daisies: cheerfulness
Hydrangeas: perseverance and heartfelt emotion
Red roses: passion, respect, love, and courage
White roses: chaste love
White lilacs: the joy of youth and innocence of childhood
Daylilies: mother
Pink carnations: gratitude
Striped carnations: refusal
Yellow carnations: rejection.
Amaryllis: love and determination
Calla lilies: regal and elegant
Gardenias: joy
Daisies: innocence and playfulness
Dahlias: change and excitement
Iris: faith, valour, and wisdom
Orchids: love, luxury, beauty, charm, and strength
Red chrysanthemums: sharing and “I love you”
Lily-of-the-valley: sweetness, pure love
Dwarf sunflowers: adoration
