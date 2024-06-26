To many people, flowers are beautiful and great additions to décor which are also beautiful when given as gifts. But flowers are not just decorations or gifts; they can be used to pass direct messages and many people don’t know this.

And even those that know may not know which type of flower to give or use for diverse occasions. Yes, there are flowers for specific occasions and there are significant meanings behind any flowers chosen.

Bouquets and single flowers make the perfect gift for almost any occasion whether presented as a solitary long-stemmed red rose or a bouquet of various blooms; it is an expression of emotions that words don’t easily convey.

When you want to give flowers, you must consider the type or color of flower that is appropriate for each occasion as every flower has an attached sentiment and historical background.

So when you get gifts of flowers, try and understand the message that is being passed by the giver and when you want to give flowers, you must understand the message you are passing across.

Flowers and their meanings:

Yellow roses: friendship

Coral roses: desire

Pink roses: admiration

Primroses: new love, new beginnings

Camellia: excellence and finesse

Daffodils: truth and forgiveness

Red tulips: declaration of love

Yellow tulips: a smile with sunshine

Red poinsettia: the blood of Christ, Star of Bethlehem

Christmas roses: a gift for Christ

Holly: everlasting life

Winter jasmine: gift from God, purity, and modesty

Narcissus: rebirth, renewal

Lilies: restored innocence to the departed soul

Gladioli: strength of character, moral integrity and sincerity

Red carnations: admiration

Pink carnations: remembrance

Chrysanthemums: honoring a full life

White roses: reverence

Crimson roses: grief and sorrow

Orchids: sympathy and eternal love

Forget-me-nots: remember me forever

Geraniums: comfort and true friendship

Jasmine: grace and elegance

Gerbera daisies: cheerfulness

Hydrangeas: perseverance and heartfelt emotion

Red roses: passion, respect, love, and courage

White roses: chaste love

White lilacs: the joy of youth and innocence of childhood

Daylilies: mother

Pink carnations: gratitude

Striped carnations: refusal

Yellow carnations: rejection.

Amaryllis: love and determination

Calla lilies: regal and elegant

Gardenias: joy

Daisies: innocence and playfulness

Dahlias: change and excitement

Iris: faith, valour, and wisdom

Orchids: love, luxury, beauty, charm, and strength

Red chrysanthemums: sharing and “I love you”

Lily-of-the-valley: sweetness, pure love

Dwarf sunflowers: adoration

