Savannah state creation imperative for Borno’s devt — Rep Midala

The member representing Hawul/Askira-Uba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Usman Midala Balama, has described the creation of Savannah State from the present Borno State as an imperative step for sustainable development, security, and effective resource management.

Speaking to journalists in Maiduguri on Saturday during the House of Representatives’ session of the ongoing Constitution Review, Midala said Borno State’s current size and population make it the most eligible for subdivision in the North-East.

He said, “If you look at all the states in the North-East, Borno has the largest population, and it has 27 local government areas, which is also the highest number in the geopolitical zone.”

The lawmaker explained that smaller administrative units are more effective in managing both human and material resources.

“We want to ensure effective utilisation of resources in this country. And when we talk of that, the smaller the size of the component, the easier and more effective the management of the resources it has,” he explained.

He noted that the proposed Savannah State would enable both Borno and Southern Borno to achieve greater administrative efficiency and faster development.

“For the people of Borno State, the creation of the Savannah State is a win-win situation. Once Southern Borno has Savannah, Borno itself will have a population it can easily manage in terms of development, resource utilisation, and even security,” he said.

Midala described the demand for Savannah State as a collective aspiration of the people of Borno, calling for support from all regions of the state.

“I want to say today to all lovers of democracy and all citizens of Borno State that the agitation and yearning for the creation of Savannah State is a clarion call for all to support—whether you are from Northern, Central or Southern Borno,” he said.

He further stated that the constitutional review exercise presents an opportunity to reflect the genuine desires of the people.

“Because this is a Constitution Review, we must align it with the yearnings and aspirations of our people, which is the creation of Savannah State,” he said.

The lawmaker, however, clarified that the push for Savannah State is not against any section of Borno.

“The yearning for the creation of Savannah State is not a yearning that goes against anybody in Borno State,” he assured.

He concluded by asserting that Southern Borno remains the most qualified zone for state creation in the entire North-East region and should be considered accordingly.

