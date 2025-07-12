Collect accurate guests’ data, Delta govt tells hoteliers

The Delta State government has reiterated the legal obligation of all hotel owners, managers, and front desk staff to collect and maintain accurate and verifiable information from every guest lodging in their facilities.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Director General of the Delta State Bureau for Communications and Orientation, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, said the reminder follows rising concerns over cases of ritual killings, sexual violence, rape, and murder in hotels across the country, including a few reported incidents within Delta State.

Oghenesivbe stressed that hotel operators must adhere strictly to existing laws mandating the collection of specific guest information, which is vital to helping law enforcement agencies track and apprehend criminals.

Front desk staff, he said, are expected to obtain valid identification from each guest, such as a driver’s licence, international passport, National Identification Number (NIN), student ID card, permanent voter’s card, or any other government-issued ID.

Other required information includes guests’ residential and workplace addresses, check-in and check-out dates, travel origin and destination, co-guest details (particularly for female guests), phone numbers, email addresses, and the guest’s occupation or profession.

“All licensed hoteliers, hotel unions, and associations must provide security surveillance to monitor guests’ activities on their premises, as stipulated by law,” the DG stated.

He noted that data collection is not merely a bureaucratic formCollect accurate guests’ data, Delta govt tells hoteliersality but a strategic tool in the fight against heinous crimes, urging hotel operators to assist law enforcement agencies by promptly supplying guest information whenever needed.

Oghenesivbe also emphasised the commitment of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration to public safety, citing the government’s investment in vehicles and logistics to support security operations across the state.

He called for increased vigilance, strict compliance, and active cooperation between hoteliers and security agencies to ensure Delta State remains safe for residents and visitors alike.

“By working together, we can reduce crimes in our hospitality sector and make Delta State a haven for tourism and investment,” he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

