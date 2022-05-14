Saraki promises to restructure Nigeria if elected President

The immediate past Senate President and two-term governor of Kwara State, Dr Bukola Saraki, has promised to restructure Nigeria if elected the president in the 2023 general election.

Dr Saraki, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the promise in Benin on Saturday, when he met with the Edo State National Delegates of the party for the primaries slated for May 30, 2022.

The former Senate President said that he was in Benin to seek the support of the delegates to rescue Nigeria, insisting that the 2023 election is one the country could not afford to miss.

“I am here to seek your support to rescue Nigeria, the 2023 election is an election we cannot afford to toy with.

“There are strong nations, weak nations and failed nations. In 2015 Nigeria was described as a weak nation, we have to rescue ourselves so that we don’t become a failed nation. We need a president that understands the issues.

“We need a president that knows what to do to make the nation work again, the level of unemployment is 50 per cent among the youths. 80 per cent of our earnings are used to service loans. Nigeria needs somebody that has the capacity, the skills to rescue Nigeria.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“When I was governor in Kwara State, we made some investment in health, education, and agriculture, the model is still being used today. If I have the chance, I will replicate it in Nigeria.

“Secondly, I want to restructure Nigeria, but we need a strong leader to restructure Nigeria. You cannot restructure Nigeria by executive order, you can restructure Nigeria by legislative order. I am the person that has the experience, who has been the head of the National Assembly,” he assured.

Saraki hunted that while he was on tour of duty as the Senate President, the executive under the leadership of President Muhammad Buhari did everything to undermine the integrity of the National Assembly.

“Some of my colleagues are here, during my days as the president of the Senate, there was nothing the executive did not do to undermine the integrity of the National Assembly, but we stood our grounds.

“Some of my colleagues then are here campaigning for me, because I am a team player. When I become the president, we shall work together,” he further assured.

He promised to make health care services free for all Nigerians if elected president in 2023.

Reacting, the Edo PDP Chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, said Nigeria needed a man with the courage of Dr Bukola Saraki to move the country out of the present economic and security challenges.

Aziegbemi assured that the delegates from the state were in support of Saraki’s aspirations.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Saraki promises to restructure Nigeria if elected President

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Saraki promises to restructure Nigeria if elected President