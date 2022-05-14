2023: Ibadan North Rep, Akinremi, declares for second term, lists achievements

The member representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Prince Olaide Akinremi, has formally declared his intention to return to the National Assembly to represent the same constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At an event that saw a large turnout of the leadership and members of the Ibadan North Local Government chapter of the APC and other constituents, Hon Akinremi, popularly known as Jagaban, listed his achievements as a member of the House of Reps as well as his contributions to the growth of democracy in the country.

At the event held at the Oke Apon venue of the weekly APC local government meeting in Oje-Igosun area of Ibadan North, Akinremi expressed gratitude to leaders and all members of the APC in Ibadan North Federal Constituency for their support and goodwill which he said he had enjoyed since 2019.

While giving an account of his stewardship, Hon. Akinremi highlighted human capacity development as a special category in which he had been able to make far-reaching impacts, with over 350 jobs for graduate and less graduate youths; vocational & entrepreneurial training for over 800 women and youths, and various forms of empowerment (over 1000) for skilled and unskilled members of his constituency.

He itemised infrastructural projects which include multiple blocks of fully equipped classrooms in no less than 10 schools; modern boreholes for a number of communities, road rehabilitation works, erosion control works and street lights in multiple hundreds so far. He also listed construction of health and maternity centres, skill acquisition centre, community town hall, cassava processing plant and glaucoma centre among other landmark infrastructures for the benefit of the people of Ibadan North.

He also highlighted grants and scholarship to indigent students, health programmes where free treatment and provision of free medical aids were available, and payment of hospital bills of stranded constituents among others as part of his social impact in the lives of numerous people in Ibadan North Federal Constituency.

Hon. Akinremi assured members of his constituency of even more democratic dividends, as so much is still in store for this calendar year, and many more communities and individuals are earmarked to benefit from different projects and empowerments. He thereby solicited for everyone’s support to once again represent Ibadan North Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

In what could be described as an act of one good turn deserves another, apex leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Ibadan North Federal Constituency unanimously agreed to support Hon. Prince Olaide Akinremi (Jagaban) for a second term, and presented him with an automatic ticket for his second term bid to that effect, to the admiration and applause of thousands of party faithful present.

Speaking on behalf of fellow apex party leaders, Alhaji B.A.O Oladeji stated that Hon Akinremi wasn’t “an aspirant at this point, as he is a candidate we have all endorsed for a second term following his stellar performance, one which is unequalled in the history of Ibadan North Federal Constituency, and as such, there isn’t any vacancy for the house of representatives seat of Ibadan North.”

The event also witnessed the official acceptance of defectors from other political parties into the Ibadan North APC fold by the Chairman of the Oyo APC, Mr Isaac Ajiboye Omodewu.

Hon. Isaac Omodewu in his address lauded Hon Akinremi for being “a pride to Oyo APC, for all his giant strides and enviable representation.” He called on Oyo APC faithful to support people like Hon. Jagaban whom he said, “continues to shine the light of hope into the lives of his constituents.”

Among the political heavyweights received into the Ibadan North chapter of the APC are Hon. Demola Omotosho, Alhaji Wasiu Emiola, Alhaji Omilabu Ghandi, Hon. Leke Olawuyi, Mrs Adebola Babalola etc. Akinremi, who received them, stated that he is elated to welcome them all, and encouraged party members to “integrate with them as the party focuses on winning all elective positions in Oyo State in the 2023 general elections.”

