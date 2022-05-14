Terrorists release abducted pregnant woman of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Terrorists, suspected to be Ansaru group, have released a pregnant woman of the Abuja /Kaduna train attack.

Findings gathered that the woman was released on compassionate grounds.

A video of the released pregnant woman was trending on social media in black abaya(along gown) and black face mark where she was called on the Federal Government to negotiate with the terrorists.

She said it has become very imperative because of the uncertainty surrounding the plight of others who are still under the terrorists’ den.

The woman said the terrorists took care of them and they were also well-fed.

Not only that, she said the terrorists also took care of their medication.





Recall that the released pregnant woman was abducted along with others on March 28, 2022.

So far she is the third person to regain her freedom since their abduction. Earlier, the Managing Director of Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, was set free after the payment of N100m ransom and was followed by the son of Professor Ango Abdullahi, Sadik.

