Sanwo-Olu underscores importance of technology to improved learning outcomes

The Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has emphasized the need for students to learn with technological devices regardless of subjects of study, saying it would help in achieving quality education and improved learning outcomes in schools.

He said this at a brief ceremony on Thursday where the First Bank Plc presented to him 20,000 mobile devices donated to the Lagos State government for students of public schools in the state at the Lagos House, Marina.

According to him, technology is very essential as it plays a crucial role for the 21st century education.

While commending the bank for the gesture, which he said was in consonance with his administration’s vision for technology and education and public-private partnership collaborative scheme, Sanwo-Olu charged all the tutors-general and permanent secretaries across the six educational districts in the state as well as the Office of Education Quality Assurance to ensure effective use of the devices by students.

“I expect our students to now do better by having more distinctions in their academics,” Sanwo-Olu added.

In his remarks at the event, the managing director/chief executive officer of First Bank Plc, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said the aim of donating the digital devices was to enable students to continue with their studies while at home during this school closure occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, had reaffirmed that the government’s target was to get up to one million devices to be able to go round all its students and others.

She commended FirstBank for the donation, saying it would go a long way to boost students’ education even beyond COVID-19 crisis.

