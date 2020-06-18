Cambridge honours 8 Nigerian students for exceptional performance in exams

EIGHT Nigerian students have received awards of ‘exceptional performance’ from Cambridge International for emerging with the best results in the world in June 2019 Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education examination.

The students, all from Regent School, Abuja, are: Abubakar Sadiq Tafida, Aditi Amol Sohoni, Chisom Angela Angel Akahara, Ibrahim Abdulsalam, Phinola Yeani Aruna, Shreya Jindal and Sybel Nyenimana.

Principal of Regent School, Abuja, Mr Andrew Williams, who made this known in Abuja said he was delighted that the school had consistently remained in the limelight and were being celebrated by the British Council and Cambridge Assessment International Examinations (CAIE).

He said the school’s board received the information from the “British Council and Cambridge International that eight of her students emerged with the best results across 13 subjects in the June 2019 Cambridge IGCSE Examinations in Nigeria and the world.”

Williams further disclosed that awards of exceptional performance at a national and international level were conferred on seven of the students. These awards include Highest in the World in Mathematics, achieved by two students.

According to him, Shreya, Phinola, Ibrahim, Sybel, Chisom, Abubakar and Aditi were adjudged to have obtained the best results across Nigeria in 11 subjects – Accounting, Additional Mathematics, Biology, Physics (Shreya Jindal); Art & Design (Phinola Yeani Aruna); Environmental Management (Ibrahim Abdulsalam); Foreign Language (Sybel Nyenimana); Global Perspectives (Chisom Angela, Angel Akahara); Music (Abubakar Sadiq Tafida); Information and Communication Technology (Aditi Amol Sohoni) and Mathematics (Shreya Jindal & Aditi Amol Sohoni).

He noted that Shreya Jindal had an overwhelmingly outstanding result as she was the best (student) across eight subjects, while both Shreya Jindal and Aditi Amol Sohoni achieved the highest results globally in Mathematics (without coursework).

The Regent School principal said: “The board and entire Regent family are particularly delighted and proud of the outstanding achievements of the award- winning students.

“This goes further to reinforce and validates the academic excellence, holistic education and life-long leadership skills provided at The Regent School.”

“Just last year, six students of The Regent School achieved the best Cambridge IGCSE results in Nigeria in seven subjects in the IGCSE examinations of June 2018.

“This perennial endorsement by the British Council and Cambridge International is a testimony of the school’s mantra of ‘Excellence in Everything We Do’.

“Our students’ impressive results justify their hard work and that of all our dedicated staff. We will continue to set the pace in our commitment to providing a holistic experience for all our students, and equipping them with all the necessary tools to excel in all facets of their promising futures.”

