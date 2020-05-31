Sanwo-Olu ready to take Lagos to enviable height ― Lanre Razak

An elder statesman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Razak, on Friday applauded the performances Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu in different sectors of the economy, in the last one year, saying the governor with the right encouragement and support was prepared to take the state to an enviable height of world standard.

Chief Razak said this while speaking with newsmen, describing the governor as a success story and a blessing to Lagosians.

The APC chieftain, who is a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), said Sanwo-Olu had, with his record in office in the last one year in office, convinced even all the doubting Thomases that he was a blessing to the good people of the state.

The elder statesman commended Governor Sanwo-Olu on the way he handled the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic issue, saying, “that also confirms that Sanwo-Olu desires maximum welfare and safety for his people.”

According to him, the efforts put together by his administration has confirmed that it was truly well prepared for any eventuality about the COVIC-19 pandemic, pointing out that, “if not, the whole country would have been in disarray by now as people would be running from pillar to pole aimlessly to seek for succour that never exists outside the government’s arrangement.”

While commending the governor and his team on how they rose up promptly to handle the treatment of the victims from the ‘Zero Victim’ of the contagious disease till now, the Epe High Chief said the people were not surprised about the way Sanwo-Olu’s team swiftly rose to the challenging situation.

“That quality was part of what we saw in him before deciding to make him our governor because we knew from the onset that he would not be found wanting,” Chief Razak disclosed.

Speaking further, Razak noted that Governor Sanwo-Olu had in other sectors like security, finance, transportation, health and others, Sanwo-Olu given the citizenry a lot to celebrate and be happy about, saying, “if we should start to enumerate them one after the other, a whole day would not be sufficient to complete the itemising.

The APC chieftain, who is former Commissioner for Public Transportation in the state, also gave a pat on the back to the commissioners and other political appointees, civil servants and the people of Lagos State for their cooperation and support for the administration, stressing that, but for their support and cooperation, the story could have been different.

He, however, urged for more support for the governor with a view to ensuring that Lagosians enjoyed more dividends of democracy under the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

