Sanwo-Olu appoints 9 new Perm Secs, 2 Tutors-General/Perm Secs

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of 9 new Permanent Secretaries and 2 Tutors-General/Permanent Secretaries in the State Public Service.

The State Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made this known on Thursday in a statement issued from his office, listing the appointees to include Osinaike Olusegun Olawale, Oyetola Idowu Olufunke, Oyegbola Olasunkanmi Mopileola and Dawodu Kikelomo Arinola.

Others are; Toriola Abdulhafis Gbolahan, Abidakun Olubusola Ajibola, Aina Ololade Olasupo, Kasunmu Ibilola Olufolake, Sogunle Michael Olumide, Sotire Oluwole Olumide and Obajomo Ibrahim Amodu.

Muri-Okunola explained that the appointments were based on merit, saying that the appointees were selected from the pool of qualified candidates, sequel to the Executive Development and Screening Exercise for eligible Directors, which took place in April 2022.

The HoS said the appointments of the nine (9) new Permanent Secretaries were with immediate effect, adding that the swearing-in ceremony for all the appointees would take place on Friday 9, 2022.

