Samuel Ajibola quits “The Johnsons” series

Samuel Ajibola of the popular TV series The Johnsons on Africa Magic has officially announced he is quitting the show.

He is most popular for his role as “Spiff” in the Nigerian family sitcom series.

Announcing his exit from the show, on Tuesday, via his Twitter handle @Realsamajibola, he said: “It’s difficult to let go but it’s time to officially announce on this platform as I quit my role as Spiff in The Johnsons.

Thanks to everyone for your undying support and love, I couldn’t have asked for more.

I’ve got time on my hands and not much on my side, I’ve to move on.”

Samuel started to portray the comical character “Spiff” when the series launched in May 2012.

The Johnsons focus on an average Nigerian family in Lagos, challenges and moments they share. Over time, the series has become very prominent amongst the audience because of its captivating and interesting storyline.

