Runtown: I’m back

Seven years after his debut album “Ghetto University” was released, multiple award-winning Nigerian superstar, Runtown is making a big come back to the Nigerian music scene with the release of his fifth studio project, entitled “$IGNS”.

The journey back to where he stopped has not been an easy ride for the singer but he seems confident that his new album would pave the way and return him to the top of his game.

Many of his fans had wondered what could have taken the ‘Bend Down Pause’ singer out of the mainstream music at a time when he had popular songs rocking the music scene.

But the singer said staying away and observing the music from a different point of view opened his mind to another dimension of music rendition and composition.

The Nigerian singer and ‘Mad Over You’ hit-maker, popularly known as “Soundgod” who’s well-known for his craft as a producer put together this latest project of his — a brandishing of his musical art and dexterity, which was released on Friday.

The versatile recording and performing artist who announced his album release date on his social media platform, says: “Releasing this project after an extended period of time gave me the time to perfect my sound and push myself as an artist. I think I can say that this is my favorite work of art yet! I’m so thankful for all the love we received working on this project. There are no coincidences, only Signs aligning”.

“SIGNS” is a 14-track project that houses 13 new songs with one already released single: “Things I Know” — a song with an addictive vibe that one can’t stop dancing to.





With a cascade of different sounds that make up this deep body of work, Runtown has yet again portrayed his impressive music prowess and remains undisputed in the game, with the title of Soundgod, well-earned.