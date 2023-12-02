Dare-devil armed robbers attacked students’ homes at Gateway Polytechnic, Sapaade, in Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State, leaving one dead and nine others injured.

The Sunday Tribune learned that the robbers attacked some students leaving campus in Ipara, Ode-Remo, and Isara.

Recall that students of the state-owned institution had been victims at the hands of hoodlums who raped female students incessantly.

Over a week ago, the school management shut the school for days when students protested the rape of female colleagues.

It was learned that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu, had earlier met with leaders of the student body over the security challenge.

A source who wanted his name undisclosed informed me that the robbers invaded students’ hostels at Ode at about 3 a.m. and launched an attack on the students.

The attack said to have occurred in the Lafuri area of Ode-Remo, was reported to have left a former student of the school dead and nine others injured, including a house owner.

In a viral video, the windows, doors, and walls of the students’ hostel were riddled with bullets.

The source said, “I heard a gunshot around 3 a.m., and when I woke up this morning, I was told they shot nine students and one landlord. They were taken to the hospital, but one of them died.

“They stole a car to escape.”

A senior lecturer at the school, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the incident, however, saying that six people were shot, of whom one died.

He said, “According to the story I heard, the guy that was shot (dead) is not our student; he graduated last session, hopefully expecting to come back for his HND next session.”

Describing the incessant attacks on students as unfortunate. He noted that the government had deviated from the agreement between the state and citizens.

“It is quite unfortunate that the government has deviated from the agreement between the state and citizens. Protection of lives and property is nothing to write home about in this country where our environment is not left out,” the lecturer said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, at the time of filing this report, did not respond to calls and messages put through to him.

Meanwhile, the student union of the polytechnic has passed a vote of no confidence in Governor Dapo Abiodun over the security challenges in the students’ communities.

“Sequel to the incessant robbery attack on the students of the Gateway ICT Polytechnic Saapade, the student union and student leaders of Gateway ICT Polytechnic Saapade are exhausted with what we described as unattainable promises, miscalculated and undue priorities on insecurity by the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun and the security apparatus within the axis of Ipara, Ode, and Isara,” reads a statement signed by Olatunji Idowu Alexander, President of the Students’ Union (SUG).”

“As the student union body, we expect that the institution, which is just a few minutes drive to the governor’s residence, should be dear to the heart of the governor in providing adequate security for the environment.

“The students have lost confidence in the deliverables of the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun as it concerns their safety; they strongly condemn the absolute negligence and drastically too slow pace of responsibilities towards these concerns.

“The poor security systems have resulted in cases of rape, theft, killing of students, robbery, assault, and destruction of properties on campus and around. The learning conditions for students on campus have become unbearable.”

