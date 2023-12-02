Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, expressed dismay over the protest by 4,500 temporary teachers, known as J-Teach, during which the chairman of the State Basic Education Board (SUBEB) was nearly attacked at the Federal University Dutse Centre, where a competency examination was scheduled for today.

The governor made these remarks while responding to questions from reporters regarding the protest against the aptitude test organised for the J-Teach staff.

He mentioned that such actions might deter the government from pursuing its positive plans for youth and education.

Malam Umar Namadi further emphasised that he recognises the importance of the examination, which aims to ensure fairness and justice in the candidate selection process to achieve the best and most qualitative results.

He noted that the recruitment of Jteach to permanent teachers is designed to be done in phases, and in the first phase they want to absorb 3,000.”

“To ensure justice for all, instead of making a random selection, we organised this aptitude test for selecting the 3,000 out of the 4,500, and those who did not scale through now will continue to work as J-Teach before the next round of recruitment.”

The governor assured the 4,500 temporary teachers known as J-Teach that the state government would not disenfranchise any one of them from getting employment but insisted on an aptitude test.

“This aptitude test is necessary to ensure only qualified candidates are recruited, and those who can’t catch- up, we have other plans for them, including vocational training and empowerment.”

The governor added that the new date for the aptitude test will be announced, but assured that no single candidate will be recruited outside of J-Teach.

