Road crash claims 3, as 12 sustained injuries in Edo

A fatal road crash in Iruekpen end of the Benin-Ekpoma Expressway, Edo State, on Wednesday claimed three lives just as 12 others were badly injured when the bus they were travelling in collided with another vehicle while trying to overtake.

The Toyota bus belonging to one of the transport companies based in Benin City, Edo State was said to be going to Ekpoma from Benin City before the incident occurred.

The bus, with 14 passengers on board, was said to be at a very high speed while trying to overtake wrongly before the crash. Two of the passengers were confirmed dead on the spot, while one died on the way to the hospital and others who sustained various degrees of injury were taken to an undisclosed hospital and the dead taken to the mortuary.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Edo Command, Henry Benemesia, when contacted, confirmed the accident, and said three persons died, while others sustained injuries.

“What happened was that the driver was overspeeding and wanted to overtake wrongly. Two of them died at the spot, but one died on the way to the hospital. While twelve persons sustained injuries,” Benemesia confirmed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Road crash claims 3 Road crash claims 3

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Road crash claims 3 Road crash claims 3