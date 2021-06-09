Egungun festival: Oyo CP talks tough, warns on sanctions against peace violators

Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, has warned that the command will deal decisively with anyone who attempts to breach the peace being enjoyed by the people during the coming Egungun festival.

The police commissioner gave the warning in a press release issued by the police spokesman, DSP Adewale Osifeso on Wednesday.

Onadeko also promised not to fold arms and watch the event evolve into a free-for-all avenue for bloodletting, arson, stealing, rape and other vices.

She said that the command had been intimated, through intelligence, of plots by criminally-minded persons in the state to deliberately violate the festival, which was described as a trado-cultural heritage in the continent.

The command had earlier held a stakeholders’ meeting with leaders of the various masquerades to review past processions and harp on actions necessary to ensure a hitch-free festivity.

The meeting ended with the official signing of a peace pact, legally binding before, during and after the festivities.

The Commissioner of Police assured the people of the state that “effective and proficient deployment has been made to ensure heightened levels of security in the state.”

She also enjoined the residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or molestation.

