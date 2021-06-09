Buhari to commission Lagos-Ibadan rail, Deep Blue projects in Lagos

President, Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday morning commission the 157 kilometres Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail project at the Ebute Metta Station now known as the Mobolaji Johnson Station.

Mr. President will then proceed to the Apapa port in the afternoon for the commissioning of the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure also known as the Deep Blue project of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

A final inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Wednesday revealed that the project is now ready for the occasion.

The minister had disclosed that apart from moving passengers along the ever-busy route, it is also aimed at ensuring the movement of cargoes from the seaport at Apapa using the train as a means to decongest the ports.

“You can actually take a train to the seaport, but that is not just the end, we want to make sure that we are in a position to move cargoes from the seaport straight to the train, instead of transporting them a little further to put them on the train,” he said during an earlier inspection.

The second event lined up for Thursday, which is about the Deep Blue Project, is an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Transportation in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Defence and it is being implemented by NIMASA, with participation from the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police, and Department of State Services.

The Deep Blue Project aims to prevent illegal activities in the Nigerian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), enforce maritime regulations, enhance the safety of lives at sea, and prevent illegal activities in the inland waterways.

In February, the Federal Government added the Secure Anchorage Area (SAA), off the coast of Lagos, to the areas under the protection of the Deep Blue Project.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Buhari to commission Lagos-Ibadan Buhari to commission Lagos-Ibadan

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Buhari to commission Lagos-Ibadan Buhari to commission Lagos-Ibadan