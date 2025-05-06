Rivers APC condemns continued protests against sole administrator

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Sir Tony Okocha has condemned what it described as the continued protests and rejection of the State Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd).

The party expressed that the demand from supporters for the reinstatement of suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara is undermining the reconciliation efforts amid the ongoing crisis in the state.

A statement personally signed by Okocha highlighted the party’s concern regarding the continuous protests, which accuse Governor Fubara of orchestrating demonstrations against the Sole Administrator and the state government.

The party emphasized that these protests, which have been occurring for some time, are a deliberate attempt to destabilize the state and undermine the authority of the Sole Administrator.

It expressed concerned about the safety of Rivers people in the face of the lingering mass action, adding that the state deserved peace and not chaos.

He said; “The protests, in which women are procured, mobilised, and instructed to invade and disrupt government programs and activities has gotten to an embarrassing level, raising serious concern about the safety of the lives of Rivers people and those living and doing business in the State.

“The height of the continued daily unrest and disruption of public peace as orchestrated by suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his allies is the disruption of an Empowerment Support Program For Women in Rivers State organised by Her Excellency, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, the 1st Lady of Nigeria, and wife of President Bola Tinubu, under the auspices of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) on Thursday – 2nd May, 2025, at EUI event centre in Port Harcourt.

“As a responsible political party in Rivers State, and the voice of the voiceless in the State, we are deeply concerned about the safety and security of citizens, as well as the overall stability of the State,” he stated.

The APC condemned the protests and urged the relevant authorities to take immediate action to investigate the funding sources behind the protests, and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

“We call on the relevant authorities to intervene and bring an end to these sponsored protests, which are deliberately crafted efforts to undermine the restoration of peace and stability in Rivers State,” he added.

