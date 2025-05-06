FG upgrades 38 technical colleges, plans digital exams by 2027

THE Federal Government has upgraded 38 federal and state technical colleges as part of a broad reform to equip Nigerian youths with internationally competitive skills.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed this during the 2025 Quarterly Citizens and Stakeholders’ Engagement on the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), held in Abuja on Monday.

According to Alausa, the initiative aims to shift Nigeria’s education system toward a skill-based, knowledge-driven economy.

He revealed that the government had introduced a dual-training model in the technical colleges, with students spending 80 per cent of their time in practical training and 20 per cent in the classroom.

“Artisans will be paid to mentor trainees, establishing a new value chain in the education sector.

Our goal is to train five million young Nigerians with globally relevant skills within four years,” Alausa stated.

Alausa announced that the National Examinations Council, and the West African Examinations Council, would begin conducting Computer-Based Tests (CBT) from November 2025, with full digitisation of all national examinations, including JAMB, by 2027.