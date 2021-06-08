Rights group condemns Igangan killings

A civil society group, Centre for Social and Economic Rights (CSER), on Tuesday condemned in strong terms the gruesome murder of innocent Nigerians and destruction of private and community properties by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, in Ibarapa area of Oyo State, saying no justification could suffice for such heinous crime which stands condemned before God and man.

CSER expressed this concern in a release issued in Lagos by its Executive Director, Comrade Nelson Ekujumi, describing the incidence as barbaric and unacceptable, even as it called on the security agencies in the country to rise to the occasion to fish out the bloody thirsty vampires and their sponsors.

“We are indeed saddened and traumatized by this latest act of callousness, horrendous and wicked extermination of human lives which is barbaric and unacceptable.

“No justification can suffice for this heinous crime which stands condemned before God and man,” the group said.

CSER tasked the Oyo State government and the Federal Government to mobilize the security agencies to do all that was necessary to identify and bring to book the perpetrators of this heinous crime which had the tendency to undermine national peace and security.

This was just as the civil society group appealed to individuals, groups, youths bodies, elders, community, traditional, religious and political leaders in Ibarapa, Oyo State and beyond, to refrain from making inciting statements or taking actions that would escalate the tension already generated by the callous killings which it further described as evil.

The group, while commiserating with the families of the deceased, the Igangan Ibarapa community, the people of Oyo State in particular and Nigerians in general, reiterated that it was imperative that all stakeholders must not be provoked into taking any action that would undermine public peace but should rather cooperate and assist the security agencies with information to arrest and prosecute the killers so that justice can be served the dead and the society.

