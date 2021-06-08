Equities investors earn N120bn as market adds 0.5 per cent

At the close of the trading session, on Tuesday, the domestic bourse advanced by 0.50 per cent to close at 38,881.70 basis points amid renewed bullish activity.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date gain of the All Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) increased to +1.2 per cent while Year-to-Date losses moderated to -3.5 per cent.

Investors earned N102 billion as the market capitalisation increased to N20.266 trillion.

Notably, tickers such as Dangote Cement, Okomu Oil, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank and Eterna Oil were the toast of investors as their respective share prices increased by 2.27 per cent, 10 per cent, 2.46 per cent, 0.35 per cent and 2.56 per cent.

However, as measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative, as 16 tickers losers relative to 15 gainers.

On the chart, CWG and Regal Insurance recorded the most significant losses of the day, having shed 9.4 per cent and 8.2 per cent from respective shares value; while Okomu Oil and Learn Africa topped the gainers’ list with respective ten per cent and nine per cent.

Sectorial performance was positive as three out of the five indices tracked closed in green; the NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas and the NSE Industrial Indices rose by 0.57 per cent, 0.08 per cent and 1.04 per cent respectively.

On the flip side, the NSE Banking and the NSE Insurance indices moderated by 0.05 per cent and 1.03 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, trading activity was positive as the total volume and value of stock traded rose by 3.68 per cent and 6.04 per cent to 218.51 million units and N1.59 billion respectively.

Courtville was the most traded stock by volume at 35.82 million units, while Zenith Bank was the most traded stock by value at N349.32 million.

