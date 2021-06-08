13-man drugs control committee inaugurated in Katsina

A 13-man Drugs Control Committee has been inaugurated by the Jibiya Local Government council in Katsina State to curb and address the menace of drug abuse and human trafficking in the area.

Inaugurating the committee at the LG Secretariat conference hall in Jibia, the Head of LG Administration, Alhaji Muhammad Lawal Hussaini, called for synergy amongst members to enable them to achieve the desired goal.

Hussaini represented by the LG Head of Personnel, Alhaji Murtala Abu Danmusa, charged them to put the fear of Allah in all their dealings so as not to be found wanting.

He said this is the appropriate time to ensure that drug addiction issues in the area were addressed to create a conducive living environment for all.

The NDLEA commander in the area, Mr Nwafor Nicholas, in his remarks assured that the committee would not witch-hunt anyone, but join hands to curtail the menace of drug abuse and human trafficking in the area.

The district head of Jibiya, Alhaji Rabe Rabiu, on his part, thanked the state government for such initiative to address the menace, especially amongst youths and women.

In another development, the Jibiya Local Government Administration has charged enumerators of orphans and widows as a result of banditry to ensure the fear of Allah in carrying out their assigned duties.

The Head of the LG Administration in Jibiya who gave the warning while addressing the enumerators said they should avoid being selfish and ensure that the rightful victims of insurgency benefit from the state government assistance.

State Commissioner of Women Affairs, Hajiya Rabiya Muhammad Daura, in her remarks, urged the enumerators to exhibit maturity in conducting the exercise.

Daura represented by the director of administration and supply in the ministry, Alhaji Muhammad Umar Yarinchi, also enjoined them to avoid being biased in carrying out the assignment to enable beneficiaries to reap government gesture for their wellbeing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…