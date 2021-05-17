RIGHT OF REPLY: We do not owe Ekiti LG ― BEDC

The Management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has denied reports that it owes Ado Local Government Area of Ekiti State tax payment from 2013.

BEDC in a statement issued by its Head of Corporate Affairs, Tayo Adekunle, on Monday said: “Our officials have been in discussion with the officials of the Council over the alleged and illegal indebtedness. The local authority issued a Demand Notice for the payment of operation permit and development levy for the year 2018, 2019 and 2020 and requested BEDC to pay the sum of N4.5million in the Notice purportedly issued by the local authority.

“In another invoice forwarded after a parley with BEDC officials, the local authority made a u-turn and requested for a total sum of N10.4million for tenement rate and operation permit as payments from January 2014 till date. The local authority demanded that a down payment of 70% of the quoted amount be paid immediately as basis for them to open our office, while the balance N3.12million be paid on or before September, 2021.

“We wonder how an initial three year payment request for operation permit and development levy suddenly jumped to one of seven years and whereas the total amount quoted was N10-4million in the written document sent to us as against the N16million quoted in the publication complained about and published by your outfit. It demonstrates that the Demand by the local authority is arbitrary and baseless in law. There is no gainsaying that the local authority is established by law and with the regime of rule of law, it cannot act outside the law or arbitrarily.

“BEDC as a responsible corporate body is not against paying tax or levy to any government authority but will insist on paying only legitimate and lawful rates and levies that are demanded in accordance with the law.”

