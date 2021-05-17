Organized labour rejects Ekiti govt’s suspension of minimum wage payment

The organised labour in Ekiti state has rejected the decision of the State government to suspend the payment of consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage to workers in the state.

The unions also frowned at the government’s plans to review subventions to higher institutions, which they said would further worsen the economic life of the workers.

The state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi had two weeks ago at a stakeholder meeting on the finance of the state said payment of the consequential adjustment for senior workers would be suspended and subventions to institutions review due to dwindling financial fortune of the state.

Fayemi also said running grants and impress to ministries departments and agencies would be stopped for the state to meet up with the financial obligations including capital projects.

However, in a statement on Monday, the organised labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) said during their meeting with the governor expressed displeasure with the decision, describing it as unacceptable and inhuman.

The statement was signed by Kolapo Olatunde(NLC Chairman); Mrs Akinyemi Taiwo (NLC Secretary); Comrade Sola Adigun(TUC Chairman); Comrade Kuloogun Lawrence(TUC Secretary); Comrade Kayode Fatomiluyi (JNC Chairman) and Comrade Gbenga Olowoyo(JNC Secretary).

The statement read, ” The Organized Labour comprising NLC TUC and JNC expressed the position of the entire workforce to Mr Governor that Workers of Ekiti State rejected any withdrawal of minimum wage and consequential adjustment payment of the State which is a product of a process that has been signed into law.

“In the same vein, the Organized Labour rejected any stoppage of subventions to all the subvented institutions in Ekiti State.

“Also, the State Organized Labour, viewed any attempt under any guise to further impoverish the living standard of workers and all vulnerable groups in Ekiti State as inhuman and unacceptable.

“To this end, the State Organized Labour further advocated for the inclusion of GL 13- GL 17 in the implementation of the consequential adjustment payment among other arrears of workers welfare.”

The labour unions assured the state’s workforce, “that there is no way we will comprise on the welfare of workers in the state, hence, workers should rest assured of our commitment at all time to their yearnings and aspirations.”

