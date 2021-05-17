Ondo coastal community protest over sea incursion

The people of the Ayetoro coastal community of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Monday, protested over the frequent sea incursion in the area, threatening to relocate to the state Government’s House at Alagbaka in Akure, over alleged neglect by the government.

The people who lamented that over the unbearable conditions which the sea incursion has caused them, frowned over the failure of the state and federal government to attend to the situation.

According to the people who are armed with placards of various inscriptions, chanting solidarity songs, explained that over 2000 people had been displaced while over 200 houses had also been destroyed in the community.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the Moderator of Ilaje Advancement Forum, Daodu Juwon, said Sub-communities like Gbagira, Akinsolu, Mese have been swept away by the ocean surge and said the state government should be ready to house them at the Government House in Akure.

He said, “For the past two years, we observed that NDDC has been up and doing in every other part of Ondo State but the mandated community, the oil-bearing community upon which it was established at the first instance is suffering untold hardship.

“The commission has not been able to conduct any project but we observed that it has been up and doing as far as Akoko-North to implement projects in areas where they have never any economic impact or ecological disaster arising from oil exploration activities and we find this as the highest act of injustice on the people of Ilaje.

“We find out that the continuous peace and harmonious existence of Ilaje people have been taking for granted, we observed that the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on NNDC and Niger Delta Affairs has not done anything to assuage the sufferings of Ayetoro people that has been hard hit by perennial ocean attack.

“We call upon our representative, Hon. Kolade Akinjo to stop playing dumb in this instance. We expect that he should be up and doing beyond purchasing the JAMB form which is the job of a counselor. He should rise up to his responsibilities and hold contractors into account.”

Also speaking, the Public Relations Officer of the community, Mr. Victor Akinluwa said the ocean surge which usually occurred during the night had destroyed many properties.

Akinluwa, “we have long called the attention of the government to our challenges but nobody is listening”.

He said the Ayetoro community might go into extinction if the situation is not addressed soon, saying the government had abandoned the community to be at the mercy of ecological disasters.

The traditional ruler of the town, Oba Olorunmbe Ojagbohun, described the situation as devastating and called on the government at all levels and well-meaning Nigerians to come to their rescue by putting an embankment and reclamation.

“Half of the residential places have been swept away. Places that use to be buildings are now places where fishermen fish. We have lost count of houses.

“It is devastation, many people have been rendered homeless and many have become refugees in their own community. We have nowhere to go, 98 percent of my people are fishermen, I want to appeal to the Federal Government, state government and well-meaning Nigerians to come to our aid.”

