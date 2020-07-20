Ribadu condoles family over death of Adamu Muazu Modibbo

Pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Malam Nuhu Ribadu has expressed deep shock over the sudden death of former Adamawa gubernatorial candidate of the All Nigerian Peoples Party, (ANPP), Alhaji Adamu Muazu Modibbo.

Modibbo died on Sunday at Adamawa/German hospital after a brief illness.

He stated that he received the death of Modibbo with a sense of personal loss as the deceased was his close friend right from childhood.

Ribadu noted that apart from the binding and loyal friendship that existed between them, a strong marital affinity consolidated his relationship with the deceased.

He noted that over the years, Modibbo has established a reputation of honesty, hard work, integrity and dedication adding that the life of Modibbo is one full of lessons and sacrifices.

“Modibbo is a man who spent his lifetime championing the cause of humanity. He is a dedicated family man, a true patriot and a loyal friend.

“His death is no doubt a huge loss not only to his family but to all of us whom he has touched in numerous ways through his unrivalled spiritedness.

“Nigeria has lost a rare patriot who has worked in many areas to improve the lives of many not only those of us who come in contact with him but even the less privileged whose lives he always strives to improve.

“Nigeria will no doubt continue to miss his sterling leadership qualities and touch. May Allah grants him eternal rest,” Ribadu said.

