Police promote 41,863 personnel in 19 months

Latest News
By Tribune Online
IGP, DIG, police, 41,862 personnels, promotes, 19 months,
IGP Abubakar Adamu Mohammed

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu has said that a total of 41,863 police personnel had been promoted in the last 19 months.

Adamu disclosed this on Monday during the decoration of 10 newly promoted Senior Officers in Abuja.

“Since the inception of my administration as the IG in January 2019, a total of 41,863 officers and men of the Force across different ranks had been promoted to their next ranks,” he said.

He said that the promotion exercises were a strategic management approach directed at motivating the workforce in addressing current and emerging internal security threats.

Adamu said that the process had been guided by the principles of seniority, merit as well as reflective of records of discipline and invaluable experience.

The IG said the decoration followed the recent promotion of 6,601 personnel of the force by the Police Service Commission.

He said one DIG, four AIG, three Commissioners, three Deputy Commissioners, eight Chief Superintendents, 607 Superintendents, 206 Deputy Superintendents and 5,769 ASP were promoted.

ALSO READ: Nollywood star partners NGO to raise N1bn health workers fund

Adamu, who congratulated the newly decorated officers, urged them to deploy their intellect and demonstrate sound professional judgement in all their decisions at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decoration ceremony was attended by Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The SGF congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to see the promotion as a call for improved services to the nation.

Mustapha pledged the Federal Government’s commitment to the ongoing reforms of the Nigeria Police Force by the IG.

NAN

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Presidency, on Sunday, affirmed that the present administration’s war against corruption is at crossroads, saying that Nigerians must join hands to roll it back on course… Read Full Story
DETAILS of the last six hours of the late first combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile have been released by the Nigerian Air Force. The details were contained in a preliminary investigation report released by NAF’s Director of Public  Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, on Sunday… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 556 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 36,663… Read Full Story
Someone said after COVID-19, the next most-talked-about incident in Nigeria this year would be the death of the 23-year-old Air Force pilot, Tolulope Arotile. I agreed. In her life (and death), the wise must have learnt how old age and wealth count very little in calculating success. Within 23 short years… Read Full Story
Barely four days to the partial closure of the 3rd Mainland Bridge for rehabilitation, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Sunday, said massive rehabilitation of alternative routes… Read Full Story
The sacked Chairmen of local government councils in Oyo State have described a resolution by the state house of Assembly asking them to hand over all properties in their possession as misconstruing last week’s Appeal Court judgment by Justice Haruna Tsammani… Read Full Story
A few hours ago, the biggest reality show in Africa, Big Brother Naija, came back on screens with the promise of glitz, drama, controversies and premium entertainment… Read Full Story
The much-awaited fifth season of BBNaija themed ‘The Lockdown Edition’ officially kicked off on Sunday, 19th July. Returning host, Ebuka, got the show rolling by taking viewers on a tour of the house before introducing the 20 housemates who will be vying for the N85m grand prize… Read Full Story
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will hold all the existing rates at its meeting this week, a financial expert has predicted… Read Full Story
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) says full deregulation of the downstream oil and gas sector will help force down the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol… Read Full Story
IN compliance with one of the conditions attached to the $3.4 billion Rapid Financing Instrument from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the purpose of addressing the severe economic impact of the Covid-19 shock and hamstrung by the sharp fall in oil prices as well as the reduction in Diaspora remittances… Read Full Story
Ours is a country that wastes its best. If you have exceptional talents, be careful! Sooner or later, they will come for you. The hatred will come not only from your classmates but even from your teachers, your uncles and aunties. Household enemies can be the deadliest of all foes. The talents that bloom in our country… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Ribadu condoles family over death of Adamu Muazu Modibbo

Latest News

Nollywood star partners NGO to raise N1bn health workers fund

Latest News

Zango Kataf crisis: Hausa/Fulani community backs El-Rufai on white paper

Latest News

EKEDC employee arraigned over alleged fraud of N181,000

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More