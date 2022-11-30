Return govt properties in your custody within 48 hours, Osun governor directs former appointees

Osun State Government on Wednesday directed former appointed officials to return government properties in their possession within 48 hours.

The directive which was contained in a statement by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the governor’s spokesperson in Osogbo, said “any former official who refuses to comply with the directive will face the full weight of the law.”

He, however, said the directive was sequel to the large-scale diversion of government assets by top officials of the immediate past administration, adding that “several official vehicles are missing while official records indicated that two-third of former state officials left with the fleet of cars in their offices.

“Most Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were stripped of operational assets like vehicles, computers and even residential fittings. Residences of some top officials were equally pillaged even to lamp fitting.”

