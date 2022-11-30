Atiku campaigns in Ondo, promises improved economy, education, restructuring

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has maintained that his intention to contest the presidency in the 2023 elections is to ensure the country’s unity, security, economy, and education and devolve more resources and powers to the federating units.

Atiku who stated this while speaking with a mammoth crowd at the PDP rally in Akure, Ondo State capital, insisted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has ruined the country’s economy, security and other sectors but said the PDP offered Nigerians another historic opportunity to make the country work again with him President.

Atiku disclosed his campaign trail visited Ondo State the first state in the southwest as a mark of appreciation for the support given to the PDP during the 2019 Presidential election and for turning in the largest votes in the region.

He, however, maintained that his government will give priority to the economy saying his main plan is to revive the country’s economy and reposition the country to its rightful place in Africa.

Atiku said “We have started our campaign rally in Ondo state in the Southwest and it is deliberate because we want to show you that we appreciate what you have done for us in the last election. You have given us the highest votes in the Southwest and we will never forget you.

“That is why if you repeat the same thing again, we promise to deal with insecurity, we will also make sure that all the Federal roads links to Ondo state are very motorable.

“We will also make sure that our young men and women are employed, we will set aside enough money to make sure that we empower you.

“That’s why in our policy documents, we said that we will set aside $10 billion to make sure that we provide small and medium enterprises for young men and women to empower themselves. It is our number one priority.

“We will also provide enough funds for education so that our universities shall continue to work perfectly, not the one we are witnessing today. APC doesn’t care for our education.

“You can compare what PDP has done in 14 years to what APC has done in the last eight years, and you want to repeat to vote for APC again?, We say No.”

The National Chairman of the party, Senator Dr Iyorchia Ayu, expressed optimism that the party will win the 2023 general elections and urged the electorate to vote for candidates of the party.

He said the country is in bad shape, insecurity, bad road, a bad economy, and bad policies are the order of the day. When PDP was in power in 1999, we were able to reform the country, identify the problems and find a solution to keep the country running again.

With Atiku, life will be made better for Nigerians and I want to urge Nigerians to vote for Atiku to rescue Nigeria and bring development and peace to the country.

The governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke said it’s a new dawn in Nigeria, describing the PDP candidate as a unifier and a man of his word.





By the grace of God, all things will come to normal, and Nigerians and the country will experience new life. The ruling APC has grounded the socio-economic activities of the country through bad governance and the country is now condemned to life support.

