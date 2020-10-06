RETRACTION/APOLOGY

Our attention has been drawn to our online report of 21st September, 2020 with the title ‘’How contractor absconded with Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Zamfara states Social Investment Funds’’ where we reported that one Mr Henry, owner of Data Mining Firm, mismanaged the funds meant for the poor and vulnerable in the society and thereafter absconded. We have since discovered that the report was false and we hereby retract the report in entirety.

We hold Mr Henry and Data Mining Firm in high esteem as we did not intend to malign him and his company in any way. We equally apologise for this mix-up.

SIGNED

EDITOR.