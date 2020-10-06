Don’t be afraid of COVID-19, don’t let it dominate your life, says Donald Trump after leaving hospital

United States President Donald Trump was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday evening to return to the White House, three days after being admitted to the hospital for treatment of complications from COVID-19, Yahoo News reported.

“I learned so much about coronavirus,” Trump said in a video posted to Twitter that he filmed at the White House upon his arrival, “And one thing that’s for certain: don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re going to beat it.”

As of Monday night, at least 210,117 Americans have been killed by COVID-19, many of whom did not receive near the same level of medical care that the president received at Walter Reed.

Trump went on to praise himself, saying “I stood out front, I led,” in reference to his stay in the hospital, adding, “nobody that’s a leader would not do what I did.”

“Now I’m better, and maybe I’m immune, I don’t know,” Trump boasted.

When he exited the hospital at approximately 6:40 p.m., the president wore a face mask and posed for pictures but did not answer questions from reporters.

“Thank you very much everybody,” he said before getting into a black SUV that took him to a waiting helicopter.

Upon landing on the White House lawn, Trump ascended a staircase to a second-floor balcony, removing his face mask after reaching the top. On the balcony, which was decked out in American flags, the president posed for more photos and offered a salute as the helicopter lifted off before walking inside, his face covering shoved into a suit pocket.

Earlier in the day, he announced on Twitter that he would be returning to the White House.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M.,” Trump tweeted Monday afternoon. “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Early Friday morning, Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus. The president was brought to the hospital via Marine One on Friday night after he had developed a fever and his blood oxygen level had “dropped rapidly” and he required supplemental oxygen, according to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said the president’s condition “has continued to improve,” and that he would receive his fourth of five doses of remdesivir Monday before being discharged.

“Though he may not be entirely out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all of his evaluations, and most importantly his clinical status, support the president’s safe return home, where he’ll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7,” Conley said.

