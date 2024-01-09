The Lagos State government has urged teachers, non-teaching staff, students in the state to make year 2024 count for excellent performance in their various teaching and learning deliveries as schools resumed for the second term of the 2023/2024 academic session.

The state’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun gave this admonition while monitoring students’ resumption in some schools in the state on Monday.

In a statement made available by the head of public affairs unit of the ministry, Mr Ganiu Lawal, the commissioner noted that the wish of the state government is to ensure that its limited resources are deployed effectively to ensure the safety and improved performance of students and school workers in the new year.

He reiterated the resolve of the Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s led administration to scale up the school feeding programme in public primary schools to boost pupil’s welfare, improve attendance and reduce the menace of out- of-school children in the state.

The commissioner also announced the recruitment of new teachers across various subjects and classes which is expected to further improve the learning outcomes of students.

According to him, many of our students and teachers made us proud last year either on individual basis or as groups representing their schools at one event or the other and this naturally encourages the state government to do more this year.

He said government is equally pleased with the huge support and cooperations received from various stakeholders in the education sector and expected improved gesture this year.

Alli-Balogun cautioned the students to stay off drugs, cultism, gangsterism and examination malpractices.

He asked them to divert the energy they devoted on such vices to co-curricular activities and other lawful engagements that will add value to them and their studies.

The commissioner, however, assured teachers and other school workers of improved welfare, prompt payment of salaries and top-notch capacity development programmes.

He said “The quest to improve employability of youths in Lagos State will also be boosted in the year with more intervention in the area of vocational and skills acquisitions.”

The commissioner reiterated the necessity for parents and guidance to pay their tax appropriately for the benefits of common goods.

He reaffirmed that LASRRA registration and tax certificate would continue to be mandatory for students to register for both BECE and WAEC’s SSCE in the state.

He assured all stakeholders that “together, we will create hope for future leaders by pioneering transformative solutions to education governance in Lagos State.”

Some of the schools visited by the commissioner and his team include District Junior College, Sango Junior Secondary School (an inclusive school), Sango Senior Secondary School, all in Agege as well as Local Government Primary school, Community Nursery and Primary School, Olorunfunmi Junior and Senior Grammar School and Idimu Junior High School, among others.

