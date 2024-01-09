Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Planning and Economic Development, Hon Clement Jimbo, has assured Nigerians of a positive transformation that will bring unending joy.

He stated that the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is likely to cease in 2024. Additionally, he promised massive recruitment this year to address the issue of youth unemployment in the country.

The lawmaker, who represents the Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, made this announcement while speaking with newsmen.

He urged Nigerians to hold their political leaders accountable and take control of their destinies to ensure alignment with their desired future for the country to achieve progress in 2024.

“Government is responsively listening to the yearnings of the people, making policy directions that will favour the masses. Nigerians should be aware that 2024 is a year of joy as importation of petroleum products will stop this year,” he asserted.

He further highlighted the positive impact of the operational Dangote Refinery and other refineries, expressing optimism that 2024 would be one of Nigeria’s best years.

Jimbo, while assuring Nigerians of a corruption-free administration, appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remove all selfish leaders hindering the Nigerian project and address security personnel sabotaging the security of lives and properties.

Expressing shock at the lack of arrests and punitive measures following the recent unwarranted killings in Plateau State, Jimbo promised Nigerians a robust implementation of the 2024 Budget signed into law by President Tinubu. He affirmed that the National Assembly would be proactive in its oversight functions.

