The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed A. Lagbaja, has said that the Nigerian Army is involved in a plethora of activities spanning a wide range of military operations, from conventional military engagements, which include military operations other than the war, to peace support operations, counter-insurgency/terrorism, and anti-banditry operations.

Lt. Gen. T.A. Lagbaja stated this on Monday in his opening remarks as the Special Guest of Honour at the Doctrine and Training Conference 2024 with the theme Enhancing Operational Effectiveness in a Joint Environment through Tailor-Made Training holding at the Headquarters TRADOC, Nigerian Army Auditorium, Minna Niger State, adding that the Nigerian Army is required to train, plan, and execute these operations in line with its extant Doctrine 22, which he pointed out is codified as Proactive Response Doctrine.

The Chief of Army Staff, represented at the occasion by the Chief of Training, Nigerian Army Headquarters, Abuja, Maj. Gen. S.G. Mohammed, said my command philosophy is in tune with this doctrine and leverages the pillars of leadership, operational effectiveness, and administration towards addressing contemporary security challenges within a joint environment, stressing that ultimately this serves to redirect, re-align, and inspire action from officers and soldiers, as well as guide decision-making to lead the Nigerian Army into victory.

I therefore urge participants to ensure the effective application of Nigerian Army doctrine and participate actively in this conference, which is designed to enhance our approaches to training and operational engagements.

He emphasised that the knowledge and professional competence gained from this conference would no doubt shape the training policy implementation for this year’s training activities, just as he expressed his delight with the calibre of resource persons assigned for the conference, saying, I strongly believe that your wealth of experience would count in the conference to ensure that it’s laudable objectives are achieved.

Accordingly, he said, “Let me at this juncture thank the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic for his unflinching support to the Nigerian Army.

Also, I thank the Honourable Minister of Defence, the Honourable Minister of State for Defence, the distinguished and honourable members of the National Assembly, and the Chief of Defence Staff for their guidance and support of the Nigerian Army. It is equally important to appreciate our senior colleagues and guests for honouring our invitation.”

Also in his welcome address, the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Kelvin O. Aligbe, said this annual ritual sets the tone for training activities in all Nigerian Army training schools and centres by drawing inspiration from the extant Nigerian Army’s Proactive Responsive Doctrine to guide our training on how we should fight, adding that the theme of this year’s conference is Enhancing Operational Effectiveness in a Joint Environment through Tailor-Made Training.

This theme, according to him, was carefully selected with emphasis on jointness, in line with the Chief of Army Staff Command philosophy, which is to transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped, and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.

He stated further that this conference therefore, in part, fulfils the training agenda on which other pillars of the COAS command philosophy are anchored just as he called for the need for a tailor-made approach, adding that training is to develop capacity in response to the multifaceted and sometimes mutating security challenges that the Nigerian Army is tasked with mitigating.

Major General K.O. Aligbe stressed that in doing so, it had become clear in the increasingly complex modern operational environment that the Army must work with other services, government agencies, and non-governmental stakeholders to secure the country for posterity to thrive.

He noted that at the national level, the Nigerian Army would be operating largely as part of a joint task force while retaining the readiness to do the same under a multi-national force within a regional or global arrangement.

Furthermore, Aligbe said it is therefore accepted that the first step to achieving the desired effectiveness within a joint or multinational environment is to have well-trained and mission-capable troops, emphasising that this responsibility falls squarely on our training schools and centres (the Commandant’s/DTOs) based on current doctrine.

The Commander, TRADOC, Nigerian Army, said without pre-empting the lecture on doctrine, it is important to remind us at this juncture that doctrine stipulates how an army is organised, trains, and fights, stressing that it determines the order of the battle and expresses how military forces contribute to campaigns, major operations, battles, and engagements.

